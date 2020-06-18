Shaming, Holding Grudges, Playing Favorites And 7 Other Tell-Tale Signs Of Toxic Parenting

Toxic parenting can take on many different faces, but the end result is the same: emotionally damaged children. Sadly, toxic parenting is cyclic in some regards. Some of those who endured emotionally unhealthy childhoods create similar environments for their kids, thus perpetuating the cycle. The first step to breaking the cycle is to recognize the signs. Here are 10 tell-tale signs of toxic parenting.

Holding grudges

Children are going to make mistakes and they’re definitely going to fall short. It’s a part of growing up. Parents should be there to guide and correct, but grudges and resentment should never be part of that correction. Withholding love or affection won’t teach a child right from wrong, it will only teach them that love from their parents come with conditions.