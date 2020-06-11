Kandi Burruss Tears Up Over Teaching Her Son Ace About Police Brutality: “That’s An Emotional Thing For Me”

Kandi Burruss recently revealed on an episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that she had to have a difficult conversation with her children in regards to the current environment of continued police brutality on Black people and white supremacy. It is a difficult conversation that all Black parents have to have with their children, and many dread as the end of a certain piece of innocence for their children.

Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker are the parents to four children. They both have children from previous relationships—Todd’s daughter Kaela is 23, while Kandi’s daughter Riley is 17. The couple have two children together Ace, 4, and Blaze who is six months.

Kandi, was a guest on Bravo exec/host Andy Cohen’s show along with journalist Tamron Hall, who both shared sentiment with one another. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star expressed that her older children, understandably, handled the topic very differently.

“Obviously, I’m getting it all from all different ages. We have Riley and Kaela who are on the older side of things—which, Riley, she’s very opinionated,” Burruss told Cohen. “And from the jump she was like—she goes to a school where obviously the minority is Black [and] the majority is white—but she was like, ‘Okay, I am unfollowing every single friend or person that is non-Black who is not speaking up about this; who is not showing that they are an ally with our community.'”

“And she seriously did. She made it, like, a movement through her whole friend group. If she did not see some type of statement or [sign] that you care, she was unfollowing you. And she was serious about it.”

But when it came to her son Ace, Kandi got visibly emotional.

“My son Ace, who’s four, he was a policeman on career day. And so my husband was trying to explain to him, you know, what was going on and why everybody was so upset and what was happening with the police,” Burruss said. “Ace was confused. He was like, ‘So, the police are the bad guys?'”

“Now isn’t that crazy to have to explain that to a four-year-old?” Burruss said fighting back tears. “For you to be Black and have to worry about the police being the bad guys. I know ya’ll say I cry all the time, but that’s an emotional thing for me.”

“And Andy, I know you care about us, but you don’t have to think about that,” she told Cohen. “That’s something that we have to think about for our sons.”

In a separate segment she advocated for more political awareness, advocating that it’s important to expose Black and other minority children to all of their possibilities, in the same way white children are nurtured in their households.