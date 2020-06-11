99 Years After The Tulsa Race Massacre, A White Supremacist “President” Returns To Mark Juneteenth

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, a day marked for remembrance and reverence in the hearts of Black residents of Oklahoma, and those who resoundingly state “Black Lives Matter.” Juneteenth celebrates a call to freedom, with its origins in Galveston, Texas, where a group of slaves were read the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865 two years after it was issued,

Tulsa is also marked by blood. Between May 31- June 1, 1921, over 300 Black people were killed after a white mob descended upon the Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa, also known as “Black Wall Street.” Jealousy, envy and suppression rose around the fact that Black and Native American residents became wealthy and opened up flourishing businesses after they discovered the land was rich with oil.

“It was the frustration of poor whites not knowing what to do with a successful black community, and in coalition with the city government were given permission to do what they did,” National Museum of African American History and Culture curator, Paul Cardello said.

But it was a sexual assault accusation which lit the flame after a 17-year-old white woman named Sarah Page, an elevator operator, claimed she was assaulted by Dick Rowland, a 19-year-old man who took the elevator. As he was being held in jail a group of Black men confronted a white mob who had gathered to reportedly lynch Rowland.

According to The Smithsonian Magazine, 35 blocks were destroyed, along with 1,200 homes. The National Guard was called in by Oklahoma Governor James B.A. Robinson who called for all Black residents to be imprisoned. Some languished in jail for over six days, the Smithsonian reports.

The atrocities in Tulsa have been omitted from the history books but it continues to materialize in today’s society. We have not struck down racism, only slightly pacified it.

Trump’s campaign is working overtime to spin the narrative of his planned visit which includes a speech on race relations, but we cannot forget. On Wednesday Trump met with a group of Black business leaders, and soon followed with an announcement that he would reinstate his campaign rallies after a pause from the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to White House reporter and CNN analyst April Ryan, Trump tapped Stephen Miller, a known white supremacist to write his Tulsa speech.

Tulsa, which stands as a marker of Black and brown bloodshed, Juneteenth, a honored celebration in the Black community, and Trump’s dismissive gathering tactics, holding rallies when a pandemic has been largely forgotten, is below despicable. Black people are still dying and being infected with the coronavirus at disproportionate rates. According to The New York Times, Oklahoma recorded 7,480 cases of the coronavirus and 355 deaths on Wednesday.

Trump’s own history in Tulsa is ridden with racism. Over a dozen mostly Black high school students were booted from a January 2016 rally where Trump made his case for president leading up to the November elections, Tulsa World reports. If anything, that is the same energy we are calling on to preside over this MAGA gathering.

Many notable voices have led their thoughts on Trump’s irrevocable harm in moving forward with a rally in the same environment where Black people are being killed and mistreated by police in a similar fashion of the local law enforcement in Tulsa in 1921.

Trump continues to embolden his base which could seek to do harm to Black Oklahoma residents and Black people across America.

Not to mention that the descendants of the white mob who sought to destruct, kill and terrorize, along with the descendants of the Black Tulsa residents who were senselessly murdered, still call Tulsa home.

This Juneteenth we should call to action that Trump will not have the last say. Remembering and honoring the lives and names of those who were killed on their land, some who we will never know.

Black death is still being summoned and provoked by the oppressor.