Because Of A Courageous Black Woman, Merriam-Webster Will Update The Definition Of Racism

Kennedy Mitchum, a Florrisant, Missouri, native and 2020 graduate of Drake University, sprung into action in May after a multitude of corporations and white social media influencers grappled with the idea that posting a Black square to their Instagram pages with the line #BlackLivesMatter was not enough to topple racism.

Growing up less than a 10 minute drive from Ferguson, Kennedy understood the history and layers of oppression used to to manipulate and degrade her community.

Kennedy, 22, understood that the lack of knowledge around what racism is, and it’s reinforced in our daily activities, institutions and the books we read. Even the very definition of racism in the dictionary needed to be reevaluated. She noticed that in her discussions with white people, many of them would use the dictionary’s definition as a way to shrug off their racism.

“So, a couple weeks ago, I said this is the last argument I’m going to have about this,” she told KMOV. I know what racism is, I’ve experienced it time and time and time again in a lot of different ways, so enough is enough. So, I emailed them about how I felt about it. Saying this needs to change,” she said.

Merriam-Webster defined racism as “a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.”

Using the tools she learned after graduating with a degree in public relations, law, politics and society, Kennedy sought out the editor of Merriam-Webster, to discuss her grievance with the way the word is defined. And coupled with the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, there was no time like the present.

“I basically told them they need to include that there is systematic oppression on people. It’s not just ‘I don’t like someone,’ it’s a system of oppression for a certain group of people,” she continued.

After a series of emails, Alex Chambers, the editor of Merriam-Webster Dictionary, agreed and confirmed her additional note would be included.

“While our focus will always be on faithfully reflecting the real-world usage of a word, not on promoting any particular viewpoint, we have concluded that omitting any mention of the systemic aspects of racism promotes a certain viewpoint in itself.”

Chambers also said Merriam-Webster would make revisions to other words relating to racism.

“We sincerely thank you for repeatedly writing in and apologize for the harm and offense we have caused in failing to address the issue sooner. I will see to it that the entry for racism is given the attention it needs.”

“I understand that ignorance is bliss, but it’s not reality,” she said in an interview with MSNBC. “And if you really care about the people in this world, all people of color than you should want to try and understand where we’re coming from when we say, you know racism is systemic. Racism is deeply rooted in a lot of things. And racism is killing people. People are dying.”

“That’s why I think that I took out to really try this time even though I was up against Merriam-Webster which is a very well known, very prominent dictionary. Because It’s very important in this climate,” she said.