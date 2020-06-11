There are certainly some parts of working in a physical office that can be nice. There is that energy that exists in a place where everybody is working towards the same goal – towards making the company greater. There’s that space from chores or kids or obligations at home that can interrupt you. There are the free snacks. And, the very fact that offices were open was a sign of the times when COVID-19 didn’t exist. And who doesn’t miss that? That being said, we can probably all agree that there are some elements of office life that it’s nice to take a break from. Some people may even feel that they’re more productive at home, or that they’ve started to like their job more since working from home. They may feel they’re in a better mood after work, when they don’t have to go into an office, because there were annoying things that weren’t really part of their work that they had to deal with at the office. Everybody knows that there really are only so many hours we get real, good, thorough, concentrated work done. The rest of the time is just interruptions, reading of memos, and miscellaneous tasks that aren’t about the main goal. That’s why some progressive offices only have a 10 to 4 workday since some research suggests we get our best work done within those hours. Even if you loved your office, these are probably things nobody misses about the office.

Meetings that could’ve been emails

Working in an office means regularly dropping what you’re doing – even when you were really focused and had some good momentum going – to join in on some mandatory, office-wide meeting that may or may not really concern you. We’ve all left a 45-minute meeting with the understanding that, “Well, that could’ve been a three-paragraph email.”