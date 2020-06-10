“This Is A Toxic Mess” The Internet Responds To Russell Simmons Addressing Rape Allegations On “The Breakfast Club”

For years now, we’ve been speaking about the twenty women who have accused media mogul Russell Simmons of rape and sexual assault.

Earlier today, Simmons appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to speak about the accusations of rape and sexual assault that he has consistently denied.

Honestly, his stance hasn’t changed. And given the fact that he doesn’t have anything new to say, many argued that he didn’t need the platform of The Breakfast Club to assert his innocence again.

“I’m guilty of having underwritten, supported, made soundtracks for, taken advantage of and lived in a grossly unjust society…I made the movie How to Be A Player. Bill Bellamy played me. So I know what I’m guilty of. I’ve been unconscious as a playboy. So today, the title is appropriate. Womanizer. I’m guilty of that. And back then, I thought it was a game…There were no Black actresses that I didn’t date. But they’re my friends today. I went out every night and looked for new girls to date. These are my friends today and they don’t have the experience that the movie makes me to be. … I could never say that someone doesn’t feel victimized. These stories are 20-30 years old. I can say that I don’t feel that I victimized them. How can I say that? I took three 9-hour lie detector tests.”

Simmons was allowed to pontificate with little to no pushback or questioning from the hosts of the show.

But DJ Envy asked Russell what he would tell his daughters, who have come forward and defended their dad against the numerous accusations.

Simmons responded: “…I want my daughters to have proper boundaries because toxic femininity is when one may not put up those boundaries and may regret it later. I want my daughters to know how to say no, put up boundaries…and be leaders.”

Giving Simmons this type of platform without speaking to his accusers was not well-received.

Thankfully, the good people of Twitter, and even Simmons’ accusers had a lot to say about it.

Check out it on the following pages.