Coping Strategies For Maintaining Calm When You’re Feeling Overwhelmed

When you’re overwhelmed, it can be difficult to think straight let alone be productive. It happens to the best of us and unfortunately, once you fall into a rut of frustration, it can feel impossible to dig yourself out. However, there are a host of techniques and strategies you can do to boost your mood and reduce stress.

Stop trying to multitask

Multitasking will only help to exacerbate feelings of frustration. When you’re multitasking, it’s difficult to do any of those tasks well. In fact, research has shown that heavy multitasking results in less competence and leads to increased stress. If you’re feeling particularly overwhelmed, consider slowing down and doing one thing at a time.