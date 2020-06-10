Breonna Taylor’s Mom Tamika Palmer, La La Anthony, And Alicia Keys Appear In Powerful Video Demanding Justice For Taylor

“Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?” is the resounding question asked of us in an almost three minute PSA created by social justice organization Until Freedom.

To date, the cops who shot Taylor, Officer Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove have not been fired.

Actress/entrepreneur La La Anthony, singer Alicia Keys and rapper Rapsody are just some of the celebrities who heeded the call asking the question at the top of the video. Questions still remain regarding why justice has yet to be served, prompting action for Taylor’s family who has gone three months without justice being served in the March 13 shooting of their loved one.

However, the most powerful moment comes when Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer appears in the video, powerfully narrating all of the steps taken by the three LMPD officers who took her life during a botched narcotics raid, which warranted nothing but a loss of life.

“They fired 22 times. Eight of those bullets landed in the body of the most essential worker I will ever know. she says. “Bre was murdered by the Louisville Metro Police Department. And after they killed her, they asked me if she had any enemies. No, absolutely not. Their stories starting coming out differently and people starting learning the truth of what was happening and the things that went wrong that night. Now the whole city is mad, now the whole world is mad.

“Breonna should not be dead. Some days I feel like I can’t breathe without her. This should never happen to another family. I am Breonna Taylor’s mother. Say her name,” she concludes.

At the end of the video, United Freedom’s co-founders Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour, who also co-founded the Women’s March movement, give specific instructions to address the Louisville, Kentucky, mayor, the LMPD police chief and the Kentucky Attorney General.

Mallory also shared an update that the officer who was responsible for the no-knock warrant which authored the no-knock warrant was placed on administrative leave.

While the family has yet to receive justice, they have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the LMPD.