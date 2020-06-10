NYPD Cop Who Violently Shoved Pushed Protester To The Ground Charged With Assault, But Has Yet To Be Fired

A NYPD officer who was captured pushing a woman to the ground during the early demonstrations in honor of George Floyd and the repeated killings of Black people in America, was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Vincent D’Andraia, a cop with the 73rd Precint in Brooklyn, turned himself into authorities at the 84th Precint in Brooklyn and was charged with assault, criminal mischief, harassment and menacing, NBC News reports. He is the first NYPD officer to be arrested in connection to the ongoing demonstrations. Prior to turning himself in he was suspended without pay.

During a May 29 demonstration D’Andraia was filmed shoving a 20-year-old Long Island woman named Dounya Zayer, after she inquired as to why police were ordering protesters out of the street. D’Andraia responded by calling the woman a “stupid f—–g b—h,” while he shoved her to the ground.

She can be seen clutching the back of her head after she is struck by D’Andraia. After the incident she was hospitalized with a concussion and suffered seizures, according to The New York Times.

The encounter was captured by Jason Lemon, a Newsweek senior reporter who was covering the protests. The video quickly went viral, which accelerated continued conversations regarding law enforcement and their perverse reactions to protesters, which routinely result in violence, degradation and arrests. Many pointed out that a higher ranking officer was standing beside D’Andraia during the encounter, who did nothing to stop the assault. The officer was identified as Deputy Inspector Craig Edelman, the precinct commander and according to NBC News, would face a transfer as a result of what transpired.

“I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement, adding that he “cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right. This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law.”

Gonzalez continued saying he will hold D’Andraia accountable, but there are already warnings that D’Andraia may slide through the very system which has been marketed to protect the most vulnerable. D’Andraia did not enter a plea in court and was released without bail. He is expected to return to court on October 15.

“The concern here is that there’s a presentation that justice is being served, and then when the system plays itself out for special interests like law enforcement, it will end up with a dismissal or some kind of violation,” Zayer’s lawyer Tahanie Aboushi said. “Dounya does not want that,” she added.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Zayer recounted the PTSD after the incident.

“If asking an officer “why” warrants getting assaulted by a man who’s supposed to have more self restraint than an average civilian. Than I don’t understand why we have law enforcement. I ask him why he should have been able to properly answer without getting violent with me,” she said.

“I want to protest so bad,” she said fighting back tears. I know that people are getting hurt and they’re able to go out. I’m kind of ashamed to say I’m a little afraid now. It gets me very angry that they successfully made me quiet. That they successfully made made me afraid to protest. I should not be afraid to protest.”

She said that she’s too afraid to drive in fear of being recognized and targeted which has resulted in her taking an Uber wherever she goes.

Multiple NYPD officers were caught on camera abusing their powers helmed under the NYPD’s slogan of “CPR” which stands for “Courtesy, Professionalism and Respect.” One officer, has yet to face suspension after he was seen removing a protesters mask to spray them with pepper spray, while another video captured a police car as it plowed into a group of demonstrators on the street.

It should come as no surprise why many want the dollars allocated to the NYPD to go instead to local organizations and grassroots efforts which seek to offer advancement in economics, health access, education and housing, resulting in a higher quality of life for undeserved communities.