Ne-Yo Faces Backlash After Thanking George Floyd “For His Sacrifice So That My Kids Can Be All Right”

It can be difficult to find the right words to say during moments of grief. Sometimes, despite having the best intentions, the wrong words escape your lips anyway. This may have been the case with Ne-Yo, who is now facing criticism for comments made at George Floyd’s Houston funeral.

Prior to delivering an emotional rendition of “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye” by G.C. Cameron, the singer addressed the impact that the father five’s death had on the world.

“Fifty states are protesting at the same time. This man changed the world — changed the world for the better,” the singer said. “So, I just want to personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice, so that my kids can be all right later on. I appreciate the sacrifice, my brother, I genuinely do.”

While we can somewhat understand the sentiment behind Ne-Yo comments, the words came out wrong and we can understand how they can be interpreted as somewhat insensitive and self-centered. While we will not let his death be in vain, George did not sign up for any of this. Further, it’s somewhat tone-deaf to say that he died for the benefit of someone else’s kids when he leaves behind five children of his own.

Here are some of the reactions to Ne-Yo’s comments:

While Ne-Yo did not directly respond to criticism, he did repost a tweet shared by Willie D of the Geto Boys, which read:

“People mad at Ne-Yo for saying ‘I just want to personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice, so that my kids can be all right later on.’ Many of those same people often thank Jesus for his sacrifice for dying on the cross. C’mon fam, y’all know what he meant.”

