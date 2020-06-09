Atlanta Cops Fired Over Using Excessive Force On Two Black College Students Sue Mayor And Police Chief

Two Atlanta officers who were terminated over using excessive force, dragging and tasing a Morehouse and Spelman student from their car, recently filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields.

According to CBS46, former cops Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner filed the suit on June 8 stating, after they were two of six cops criminally charged in the May 30 event. Gardner was charged with aggravated assault, while Streeter was charge of aggravated assault and a charge of pointing or aiming a gun at another.

Streeter and Gardner are seeking reinstatement and backpay after they were fired on May 31.

The suit claims “their use of force was proper and in compliance with the law, the policies of the Atlanta Police Department, prevailing standards of law enforcement, and the training provided to them through the City of Atlanta Police Department and the State of Georgia.”

“Petitioners have rights to procedural due process prior to and following and following any disciplinary action pursuant to the charter, ordinances, and policies of the City of Atlanta,” the suit continues.

CBS46 reports the local police union backs the lawsuit, saying the men were denied due process.

On the night of May 30, Streeter, a 16-year veteran and Gardner, a 22-year-veteran, were among officers Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Armond Jones and Roland Claud, who dragged Taniyah Pilgrim, 20 and her boyfriend, Messiah Young, 22, from their car in the middle of a city-wide curfew slated to skew the ongoing pandemic and protests over the repeated state sanctioned killings of Black people across the country. Pligrim and Young were clearly terrified as the officers shouted demands at them, at one point accusing the students of being in possession of a gun. No weapons were found after the officer’s search.

“As we watch the video today, it became abundantly clear immediately with the young woman that this force was excessive,” Bottoms said the next day in a statement announcing their termination. “It also became abundantly clear that the officer who tased the young man needed to be terminated as well.

Lawyers for the two students claim they are looking into a civil case against the police department for the mistreatment of their clients.