New Jersey State Trooper Handcuffed Maurice Gordon After Fatally Shooting Him

While details stemming from the shooting of 28-year-old Maurice Gordon by a New Jersey state trooper were scant immediately following the shooting, newly released dashcam footage and accounts from a friend of Gordon have begun to offer clues.

According to ABC 11, Gordon’s friend called the police and reported that the chemistry student had left his home around 3 a.m. “looking panicked.” His friend told the emergency dispatcher that he had said “something about having a paranormal experience” prior to his departure.

After leaving the home, Gordon is reported to have had five separate encounters with police. Two of the encounters were the result of speeding. Two others took place when officers came across him on the side of the road in a disabled car. In the final encounter, Gordon was pulled over by Sgt. Randall Wetzel at 6:40 am for speeding. During the stop, Gordon’s vehicle stopped working.

According to Wetzel, he called a tow truck for Gordon and offered to allow him to wait in the back of his patrol car. In dashcam footage, Gordon can be seen exiting and reentering the car multiple times.

“I keep telling you to do not get out of the car, but you keep hopping out,” Wetzel told Gordon at one point before sharing that he was concerned about him being struck by a car. “Why do you keep taking your seat belt off?” Wetzel asked Gordon. “Just keep it on in case someone hits us from behind.”

At another point in the video, Wetzel asks Gordon is he wants to wear a face mask, which he did. However, when Wetzel went to open the door of the vehicle to hand him the face mask, Gordon jumped out of the car. Wetzel can be heard repeatedly telling Gordon to get back into the car before a struggle ensues. Gordon eventually breaks free and tries to get into the driver’s seat of the patrol car. Wetzel pepper sprays Gordan and pulls him away before shooting him. After Gordon falls to the ground, Wetzel handcuffs him and calls in the incident.

Sadly, Gordon’s mother, who lives in the U.K., was not made privy to any of this information until she hired an attorney.

“We need answers from the police,” said Gordon’s mother, Racquel Barrett.

“The trooper shot him multiple times in his body,” said the family’s attorney William O. Wagstaff III. “Maurice lets off a scream and then you watch him fall to the ground. Instead of immediately trying to get help, the officer manhandles his bullet-ridden body and then put handcuffs on him after he already shot him.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a press conference that the case will definitely go before a grand jury.