Niecy Nash Recalls Son’s Recent Hostile Encounter With Police Where “They Pulled A Taser On Him” And Asked How He Paid For His Car

When you’re a Black mother, not even wealth will help to protect your children from the police. Just ask Niecy Nash. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Claws” actress revealed that her 28-year-old son, Dominic, recently had a taser pulled on him by police after rolling through a stop sign.

The incident took place on a Sunday. Dominic was leaving his mom’s home when he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop.

“My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday,” she shared “And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop. And then proceeded to question him and ask him, ‘You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020.’ ”

She went on to highlight that while these officers knew nothing about Dominic or his financial circumstances, they assumed the worst of him.

“They don’t know if he was a manager. They don’t know if he was an owner. They don’t know if he had a rich mama. But what they probably felt like was. ‘How did this young black boy get a car that I don’t even have?’ And we fitting to make you suffer for it,” she said.

Like many members of the Black community, Niecy admits that between the coronavirus pandemic and the recent murders, she’s been a “f—ing wreck.” Further, she says that she not sure how to respond to non-black people when they ask her what they can do to help the cause because she’s still trying to figure out what to tell her own children in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

“I’m trying to figure out what to tell my own son,” she confessed. “I used to say, if you just comply, get home, and if there was a wrong that happened, we’ll right it later. But now we watched a murder on national TV when George Floyd was murdered. I don’t know because he complied. He was in handcuffs. He was on the ground with his hands behind his back. So I don’t even know. People are calling me, asking me to tell them something. And I’m trying to figure out what to tell mine.”

She went on to add that it isn’t the responsibility of the oppressed to tell the oppressor how to fix this.

“It isn’t the responsibility of the oppressed to tell the oppressor what to do and how to right the wrong. So my suggestion is you need to ask non-black people what they can do. Are they fighting for equal pay? When they come on these sets, are they making people feel welcome? How are they moving in these scripts and when they look at how people are depicted? Don’t call one more black person and ask them nothing about nothing. You call the white people and ask them what they could do because black people, by definition, can’t be racist because we’re not the ones in power,” she said. “The people that are saying be peaceful, stay at peace? That was all Martin Luther King stood on and he was murdered anyway. ‘Stay peaceful,” stay peaceful in a country that has only taught you that you get what you want by uprising? See, America is only America and belongs to white people because they stole it from the Indians. And then they stole black people from Africa and forced us into service for 400 years and then have the audacity to look at us and say, ‘Well, what can we do to fix it?'”

Well said, Niecy.