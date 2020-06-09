Munroe Bergdorf Accepts Position On L’Oréal Paris’ Diversity And Inclusion Advisory Board

The story between L’Oréal Paris and Munroe Bergdorf is not over. After initially severing ties with one another in 2017, people began speaking about their partnership once again when L’Oréal Paris encouraged their customers to speak out against injustices.

Bergdorf, in an impassioned Instagram post, called them out for their hypocrisy. When she spoke out in 2017, she was fired for doing so.

Thankfully, the conversation wasn’t one-sided.

According to Pop Sugar U.K., Bergdorf recently announced that she is joining the beauty brand as the UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board.

Bergdorf shared the news via her Twitter feed earlier today.

“…Thank you everyone for having my back with this matter over the past three years, it hasn’t been easy. Looking forward to new beginnings and a new positive relationship with the L’Oreal team.”

In her full statement, Bergdorf shared that she spoke with L’Oreal’s new president who listened to her concerns and seemed to understand them. She shared that the company vowed to pledge €25,000 to Mermaids Gender, a charity supporting gender-varient and transgender youth in the UK. And an additional €25,000 to UK Black Pride, “an annual safe space to celebrate diverse sexualities, gender identities, cultures, gender expressions and backgrounds.”

Bergdorf wrote that because she believes in diversity of background and viewpoint, she accepted the consultancy role to sit on the UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board.

“I believe in accountability and progress, not cancellation and grudges. While what happened to me 3 years ago was extremely traumatic for me personally and professionally, sitting on a board to provide a voice and a champion for black, trans and queer voices in the beauty industry is important to me. It feels good to finally have closure on this matter and I look forward to new beginnings with the L’Oreal team.”

You can read Bergdorf’s full statement below.