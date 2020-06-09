Tributes Pour In For Bonnie Pointer, The Heart And Soul Of The Pointer Sisters, Dead At 69

Bonnie Pointer, one of four sisters who helped infuse glamour and fellowship into music that helped shape soul music, died on Monday. She was 69 years old. Bonnie’s cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to publicist Roger Neal, Fox News reports.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,” her sister and fellow singer Anita Pointer said in a released statement. “Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day,” she added. “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her, and I will see her again one day

The group’s official Twitter page also shared the unfortunate news with their followers and supporters.

Bonnie and her younger sister June formed the group in the late 60’s after singing in their father’s Oakland, California church as children. The pair began making a name for themselves in the local music circuit, as “The Pointers.”

According to NBC News, in a 2013 interview with Alan Mercer, Bonnie expressed that the drive to pursue music was fueled by her drive to see more of the world than what was in front of her. “I wanted out of the ghetto,” she said. “I wasn’t even in the ghetto really, but I still wanted out.”

But when their older sisters, Anita, 72, and Ruth, 74, joined the group in 1972, they renamed themselves, “The Pointer Sisters.”

In 1973, they released their self-titled debut album, with their first hit “Yes We Can Can” which reached the top of the soul and R&B charts. The group enjoyed a steady stream of success in the 1970’s, helping to define the genre of R&B with the hits, “I’m So Excited,” “Fire,” “Slow Hand” and “Jump (For My Love).” In 1974, the group broke and crossed genre lines when Anita and June co-wrote “Fairytale,” a country song. Because of the song’s success, the group was asked to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, making them the first Black group to do so. Elvis Presley would later go on to re-record the song. The Grammy award-winning group released five albums together before Bonnie left the group in the mid-1970’s to explore a solo career. Her single, “Heaven Must Have Sent You,” released in 1978, reached No. 11 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. Bonnie recorded a total of four solo studio albums, occasionally reuniting with her sisters in the 80’s and 90’s. The sisters faced a devastating loss together after their sister June succumbed to cancer in 2006. This year, the group released a tribute to their lost loved one in the form of song titled, “Feels Like June.”