Very Good Reasons NOT To Move Back Home

I understand that for many reasons right now, adults are moving back in with their parents. Or at least they’re thinking about it. The U.S. economy saw historical numbers in terms of unemployment. Some people don’t want to pay rent right now. Or, they want to rent out the homes they own to make some extra income, so they need to vacate in the meantime. Many individuals are choosing to leave the highly populated metropolitan areas in which they live to stay with family in quieter towns, while they still feel unsafe with COVID-19 at large in the big cities. There were times in my earlier adult years when I was between apartments and I moved back home with my family. It’s funny because, history always repeats itself. These arguments and issues will come up, and I’ll feel totally blindsided by them at first, before laughing at myself because this always happens when you move back in with family. One of the healthiest things for family is space. It’s good for your relationships with your parents to eventually establish independence, and no longer be under their rule or care. They’ll always care for you of course, and hopefully provide structure and guidance when you ask for it. But if you live with them, you’ll get that even when you don’t ask for it. If you’re considering a new living situation, I implore you to crash on a friend’s couch, find a cheap sublet, take on a roommate, or do whatever it takes to not move back home again for these reasons.

It’s bad for work ethic

If you are working from home, which many people were already starting to do before this pandemic just because technology allows it, and most people are doing since the pandemic, then you need a quiet place. At home, you don’t get that. Every 20 minutes your parents pop in to ask if you want a snack or ask if you need something from the pharmacy – they’re going – or to show you old photo albums or just to ask what you’re doing. And you politely indulge this all because they’re giving you a place to live.