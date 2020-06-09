15 Things To Do Before Vacating Your Home For A While

If you’re just leaving your home for a few days, you don’t need to think too much about the state in which you leave the place. It’s nice if you have a neighbor who will check in on it, or if you happen to have surveillance cameras so you can take a look at things yourself once a day. But, in terms of the natural aging process of a home and all of the things inside of it – the cycles and systems that run their courses in your habitat – you don’t really need to think about that for a weekend trip. But you absolutely have to think about that for a long-term trip, which my partner and I failed to do when we recently left our home to stay with family out of state during the quarantine. In our defense, we didn’t realize just how long we’d be gone. And we made the decision to leave rapidly. People had started picking physical fights in the grocery store over toilet paper and we just thought, “Maybe we should visit our family who live in a quaint, quiet town for a bit…” We thought maybe a month. A month became three months. And we came home to a lot of messes to clean up, literal and figurative. Here are critical things to do when leaving your home for an extended period of time.

Turn off social media tracking

You don’t want total strangers knowing that your home is sitting vacant for months. So turn off location tracking on your social media accounts. You may notice that, when it’s on, and you post a photo, that social media platform automatically tags your location. It’s best that strangers online don’t notice that you’re not in your home town, for weeks on end, aka nobody is watching your house.