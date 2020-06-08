Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms And Florida Rep. Val Demings Join Joe Biden’s Shortlist Of VP Contenders

After Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race, MadameNoire came up with our own list of powerful political women who we thought might make a good Vice Presidential candidate, for Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

While Biden has been called on to name a woman as his running mate, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was revealed as one of the many candidates the Biden campaign is vetting.

On Monday POLITICO magazine reported Bottoms, along with Florida Rep. Val Demings were up for vetting consideration. Bottoms gained national attention when she was elected to her position in 2017, a pivotal voting year after Trump’s election. Bottoms recently made headlines over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as she helms a southern city with a large Black population knowledgeable on the data that Black communities are suffering immensely due to health disparities and access to efficient health care.

Demings was elected to office in 2017, after serving as the first woman and first Black woman Police Chief of the Orlando Police Department from 2007-2011.

Prior to Demings and Bottoms being revealed as a possible pick, Biden has flirted with the idea of other nominees, most recently, Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Names like Sen. Kamala Harris, a former rival of Biden’s on the presidential campaign trail, and political organizer Stacey Abrams, have all been mentioned as possible candidates to go under the vetting process.

But special interest groups rooted by Black women and non-Black women of color are rooting for a non-white woman to take the place of second in command at the White House. During a March debate, Biden said he would commit to picking a woman, but would not commit to only picking a Black woman, or a non-Black woman of color.

On Monday Mayor Bottoms tweeted that she will join Oprah Winfrey and Stacey Abrams, for a two-night event town hall processing and discussing the political climate in America.