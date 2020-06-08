Do Molly And Issa Serve A Purpose In Each Other’s Lives? & Other Questions From Last Night’s “Insecure”

After a couple of weeks of avoiding one another. Issa and Molly finally got a chance to speak to one another. And after Molly’s therapy session with Dr. Rhonda, it seemed like it might be the beginning of some type of resolution for the two of them. But that was not the case.

See what happened on the following pages.

Did you think that Issa was hallucinating her scenes with Lawrence?

When Issa left Lawrence’s company at the end of last week’s episode, it wasn’t entirely clear what she wanted to come of their little rendezvous. But at the top of the episode, we see that it was more than a one-night type of situation. Lawrence and Issa look like a more mature, more communicative, honest version of themselves. Can’t lie it was good to see, particularly Lawrence and Issa being honest about the loose ends one or both of them may need to tie up. Issa says she and Nathan are just friends and Lawrence said he and Condola are no more. We’ll see about all of that.