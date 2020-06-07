Philadelphia Couple Got Married In The Middle Of A Black Lives Matter Protest

Black love matters too.

A couple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tied the knot this weekend and instead of partying at their wedding reception, the newlyweds immersed themselves into a Black Lives Matter protest. On June 6th, Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon walked alongside protesters after the exchanged vows with the crowd of demonstrators watching. Even though the protest took over the streets, the couple still decided to have their ceremony outside and they couldn’t be happier that they did.

Mrs. Gordon told ABC News that being in the protests during their wedding was “powerful.”

“Not only are we feeling the movement of the people … but I’m meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like. It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time,” Mrs. Gordon told ABC News.

Mr. Gordon was also proud to take part in the protests, which began across the country after the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25th.

“We all see this injustice. We all want to see this needle shift away from the status quo and … that made this day more memorable in ways,” he said. “That’s what the entire event out there was about. Of course there was police and National Guard, but it was a peaceful protest. Everyone was so nice. That in itself showed what the movement can be and for us to be a part of that, it’s a positive thing.”

Floyd died after ex-officer Derek Chauvin knelt into his neck for almost nine minutes. The 46-year-old man was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill when he was being arrested by police. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder after his charges were upgraded from third-degree murder due to the findings of Floyd’s autopsy done by Dr. Michael Baden. The other three ex-officers were present, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao, were charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.