Eve Said She Was ‘Slammed’ On The Internet Over Conversations With Husband About Race

On an episode of The Talk @ Home last week, co-host Eve revealed that she and her white husband, Maximillion Cooper, have been having some difficult yet necessary conversations about race. Their uncomfortable convos were sparked after the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old man who died in police custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt into his neck for nearly nine minutes. After revealing she and Cooper had this talk, she said she received some unexpected backlash on the internet.

“I got some backlash just recently when I spoke out about myself,” the Philly native said on a preview of Tuesday’s episode of The Talk@Home. “Me being in an interracial relationship and saying that ‘I’m having some of the most difficult conversations that we’ve ever had’ and some people lit up the comments and trashed me and were questioning whether this was the first time I had had these conversations.”

Eve, 41, added that she and Cooper have had many conversations about race during their decade-long union.

“I want to be very clear. We have had many conversations because I’ve been in this relationship for many years. When you enter an interracial relationship, there are conversations you must have — that’s just natural. So this is not the first one. I’ve been having some of the most difficult conversations because we are in one of the most difficult places in our nation, in our world, in this time, so that’s why I said that it was difficult.”

Eve and Cooper started dating in 2010 and married in 2014. They don’t have children together but Eve is stepmother to his four children.

Besides having these conversations with Cooper, Eve said she is proud to watch the Black Lives Matter protestors.

“There are some people that are having beautiful peaceful protests, with their fists in the air…and all different colors and genders, all together, on one knee, wanting to get past this. That’s what actually keeps me from getting too emotional.”