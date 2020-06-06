Doja Cat Donates $100,000 To Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund

Doja Cat recently made headlines after the internet tried to cancel her when footage of her in a video chat with white supremacists went viral. The “Say So” singer has since apologized for those offended by her behavior and has made a generous gesture on behalf of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Kentucky woman who was killed in her own home in March by police officers.

She revealed on Instagram that on Taylor’s birthday (June 5), she made a donation to the Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund.

“Happy birthday to the beautiful Breonna Taylor, who would have been celebrating her 27th birthday today,” she wrote on Instagram under a birthday illustration of Taylor. I am donating $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund and I am inviting you all to honor and celebrate her with me by donating whatever you can and signing her petition – the link is in my bio. I’m urging all my friends, family, fans, and colleagues to please donate whatever you can to her cause and to ALL the foundations that are helping us bring justice and demand change! We are all in this together and together is the ONLY way to demand change for a better world.”

The fund has exceeded their $500,000 goal with over $5 million in donations.

Her announcement of her donation was her first time appearing online since she went on Instagram Live to address the controversy surrounding her career. A written apology was posted onto her page but since her PR team wrote it, she felt compelled to go on Live and express her raw feelings.

“I’m not perfect,” she said. “At the end of the day, I shouldn’t be doing dumb s–t. But also I need to stand up for myself instead of making a video that’s diplomatically and politically correct.”

She also apologized for creating a 2015 song called “Dindu Nuffin” since the title is a phrase white supremacists use to poke fun at people of color who accuse cops of police brutality.

“The term that I used in the song is one that I learned that day. People were calling me it left and right,” Doja Cat said in the livestream. “I used it in a song and it was to kind of just take back and say f-ck you to those people… But that song is in zero ways connected to police brutality or Sandra Bland.”

Watch her apology below.