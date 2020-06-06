Trina Issues Second Apology: ‘I Sincerely Apologize For Any Grief I Have Caused’

After Trina called Black Lives Matters protesters “animals,” she faced major backlash from fans and others on social media. Many even pressed the cancel button on her as they felt her comments were insensitive and insulting and signaled a disconnect from the bigger issue at hand. The Miami native apologized for her comments a few days later on her “Trick N Trina Morning Show” but that wasn’t enough. Trina has posted a second apology on her Instagram.

It seems like she has had a lot of time to reflect after all the criticism thrown her way, saying this week “felt like an out-of-body experience.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize for any grief I have caused,” she wrote. “I live my life on the values of respect and regard for all people, and I will continue to do so. None of us are perfect, but thank God we have the ability to reflect, dissect and begin anew.”

The “Here We Go” rapper said she has been “a rollercoaster of emotions” recently which caused her to react to the country’s climate inappropriately.

“I am not perfect. I’ve fallen short, I’ve been racially profiled, and I’ve had trouble articulating my emotions in the face of personal frustration.“

She added that even though her initial comments were harsh, she stands with protesters and understands where their rage and pain is coming from and doesn’t want that to be misunderstood. She said her comments were geared towards those that are not out there with good intentions.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and for any confusion that I might have caused regarding my feelings on what we’re all dealing with right now. When I said what I said, I was acutely upset with those who are using the peaceful demonstrations as a vehicle for their own intentions. There is never an excuse for evil in these trying times.”

Trina, 41, made her comments while talking about the 9 p.m curfew imposed on the city due to the demonstrations and rioting.

“They need to make the curfew at 6 pm to 6 am, that’s how I feel,” she said. “The curfew for Miami-Dade county is currently in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets … acting like they escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m., so the streets can be nice and clean.”

Take a look at her full apology below. Do you forgive her?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBEziVvHakP/?utm_source=ig_embed