Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab Calls Out NFL Commissioner For Not Mentioning Him In His Black Lives Matter Statement

Ever since the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died in police custody last month, fiery protests have been taking place on an international level. Besides protests, major organizations, companies and networks have been speaking out against police brutality and racism. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement addressing the ongoing issue of racism and admitted that the league was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier.” Though he admitted the NFL’s fault, he didn’t mention Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers player who has been unemployed since kneeling in protest of police brutality and racism while the National Anthem was played during the games.

“It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country,” Goodell said in his video statement. “First my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families that have endured police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Footabll League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe that Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country. Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.”

Goodell also promised to contact players who have spoken up before about these issues.

“I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”

We all wondering how this can be a successful effort without including Kaepernick in the conversation. One person who wasted no time in calling Goodell out is Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab. She pointed out that Goodell is encouraging peaceful protests but her man is still condemned in the league for doing the same thing.

“And you [Roger Goodell] STILL have [Colin Kaepernick] blackballed for peacefully protesting,” she said in a reply to his statement.

Kaepernick has not played football since 2017. Even though the NFL denied that him not being signed by a team had anything to do with his protest on the field, we all beg to differ.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said about kneeling in 2016. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick has not commented on Goodell’s statement.