10 Things Protests Have Taught Us About Our White Colleagues, Neighbors, And “Friends”

As protests continue following the senseless murders of Black people at the hands of police, we are beginning to see small glimmers of hope as cities across the nation commit to re-examining the practices of their local police departments and holding officers accountable for improper use of force. Both fortunately and unfortunately, this period has also helped to expose the hearts of some of our white friends, colleagues, and neighbors. Here are ten things the protests have taught us about some of the white folks we live and work with.

Some really don’t care for black folk

Many of us have had to purge our friend lists over the past few weeks. Former high school and college classmates, colleagues, neighbors, and friends — whether through the way that they refer to protesters as “thugs” or their undying support of corrupt and murderous police offers police officers — have proven that they strongly dislike Black people.