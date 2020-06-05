“I’m Saying This As A Father Who Needs To Be Able To Answer His Black Daughter”: Alexis Ohanian Resigns From Reddit Board To Make Way For A Black Candidate

Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and husband to tennis champion Serena Williams, made a vocal and powerful statement on Friday, remembering that one day he would have to account for his silence if he did not take action as the father to a Black daughter.

The couple welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017 and followed it up with a celebrity filled wedding in New Orleans in November 2017.

Ohanian released a statement via his personal website, where he announced he would be stepping down from his position as a Reddit board member to give space to a Black candidate.

“I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging,” he began. The site aggregates news and serves as a discussion tool for sharing social content.

“It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country.

“‘I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'” he says in an accompanied video.

Within the announcement Ohanian also said he would make a $1M donation to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, which helps to mobilize Black and brown youth.

“I have resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.”

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop,” he concluded.