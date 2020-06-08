So Your Teen Wants To Protest. Here’s How To Support Them

An overwhelming majority of protestors taking to the streets across the country are in their teens and early twenties. They’re angry and outraged at the most recent incidents of police brutality in America and they want to do something about it. A majority of their parents, however, are scared for their sons and daughters and want to protect the very thing they’re fighting for: their lives.

When her 16-year-old son DJ Fulano wanted to join protests last week, maternity wellness expert Latham Thomas, who’s the Founder of Mama Glow, had to find a way to talk to him about how to safely contribute to the cause. The first step in their dialogue, however, was to listen. “Allow them to ask questions, especially if they are frustrated and angry,” Thomas, who was named one of Oprah Winfrey’s SuperSoul 100, wrote in an email. “Explain incidents calmly and fully with all the facts so that they don’t have additional anxiety.”

If, like her teen, your child wants to participate in demonstrations, let them Thomas said, but go with them and consider bringing some of their friends along. “They need to understand at an early age to fight and defend their freedom and rights. They also need to understand the significance and importance of a protest. Make sure they understand that looting is not part of their protest action. Standing up for an issue and speaking out is part of our nation’s backbone.”

If protesting gets out of hand it’s important to have an escape route or plan in advance and beware of open streets and blockages, Thomas added. If you choose to stay behind and let your teen protest with a group, make sure all of their phones are fully charged and you have Find Friends or another tracking app to monitor their location.

Another necessary consideration is supplies. Thomas recommends a water bottle, jacket or sweater in case of weather changes, sunglasses, your ID, and light snacks. “Maintain social distancing whenever possible. Wear a mask since we are still in Covid-19 times. After the protest, shower and change your clothes because of interaction with others who have been exposed to Covid-19,” she explained.

When you return home, you should also keep the dialogue going, Thomas advised. “Talk to your teen after the protest to process the experience and get their feedback on the situation and how he or she felt about it.”

As you and your child continue to stay active in the movement and fight in the streets, be sure they know their home is still a safe haven. “All children, from toddlers to teens, will benefit from your touch—extra cuddling, hugs, or just a reassuring pat on the back,” Thomas said. “It gives them a feeling of security, which is so important in the aftermath of a frightening or disturbing event.