A Black Woman Was Behind The Removal Of The Robert E. Lee Statue In Richmond

Virgina has vowed to remove a Robert E. Lee statue at the height of when institutions and ideals based on system oppression are being called to the carpet. Now is not the time to continue the glorification of leaders, symbols and monuments which seek to pay homage and preserve white supremacy.

But the effort would not exist without Zyahna Bryant, a Black woman who first called for the measure as a high school student in 2016. Now a student at the University of Virginia, Bryant is seeing her vision become reality, one that would have never been realized without her efforts.

Bryant was on hand on Thursday as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced the statue would finally be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. The monument sits on a strip where several confederate monuments live, with Lee’s being the largest and owned by the state.

“In Virginia, for more than 400 years, we have set high ideals about freedom and equality,” Northam said, “but we have fallen short of many of them.”

According to NPR, Northam also urged Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to remove the rest of the smaller confederate statues surrounding the monument.

“It’s time to put an end to the Lost Cause and fully embrace the righteous cause,” Stoney said at Thursday’s news conference. “It’s time to replace the racist symbols of oppression and inequality — symbols that have literally dominated our landscape.”

“It’s time to heal, ladies and gentlemen,” he added.

She later expressed her thoughts on Instagram underneath a photo of her appearance beside Governor Northam.

“Today, we made history – and I am so proud that I was able to speak at Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s press conference as he announced the removal of confederate monuments in Richmond, our state Capitol. But also THE CAPITOL OF THE CONFEDERACY,” she began. “I started my remarks with an acknowledgement of our ancestors, and finished with simply stating that “Black Lives Matter” !!! I won’t be long and drag this out, and I’ll post videos soon. But until then, I can rest in knowing that I am truly Thelma T. Hagen and Alvin Howard’s wildest dreams. Thank you, Virginia for allowing me to represent the Commonwealth.”

On Thursday, Bryant was honored by HER Collective, a woman’s advocacy group formed to highlight the accomplishments of local Black women working to better their surrounding community.

The movement still continues as Bryant called on the ancestors before her who led the way. We salute you Zyahna Bryant and thank you for your selfless work to amplify our voices and free our people!