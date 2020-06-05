Black Love And Revolution: Couple Goes Viral After Getting Engaged In The Middle Of A Protest

At a demonstration advocating for Black people to get free after over 400 years of oppression, a Black couple made a declarative stance, infusing love and harmony in the middle of a resistance.

Xavier Young, a 26-year-old essential worker and grocery store clerk proposed to his pregnant girlfriend, Marjorie Alston, 23, as the two took a pause from a May 30 protest in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photographer Charles Crouch, who owns the visual media company 4C Visuals Group, captured the moment which instantly went viral.

Young re-shared the photos to his Instagram page captioning the visual with “Making history while witnessing history.”

After dating for two years since first meeting as employees at a laser tag center, Young said that their love connection was not instant—he continuously made fun of her “speaking voice.” But clearly, that sense of playfulness helped blossom their relationship into what it is today.

As the two arrived at the demonstration, Young said he placed the ring in the glove compartment of his car and grabbed it right before leaving,

“[A crowd] gathered pretty dang quick,” Young told PEOPLE. “I had to stop and start over again, ‘cause I know she couldn’t hear me. I looked around and was like, ‘Whoa, there’s a lot of people here. So I gave it a second, gathered myself, let her get her composure… The funny thing is, she couldn’t even hear me. She knew what I was asking, so she just shook her head yes.”

After watching her take to the streets, Young said he was activated to show his love by offering total commitment.

“I’d been kind of just watching her protest and make her voice known and make herself known, being seen, and I was like, yeah, this is the girl I want to be with,” he said.

“I made it seem like I wanted to take in some water because I was hot and tired, and instead of pulling a bottle of water out of my bag, I pulled out the ring and then boom,” he says. “It was a proposal.”

Young says he hopes their love story provides a visual manifesto of resistance, one that he hopes is profiled in history books.

“The more and more that I see people are still finding out about it or freaking out about it, the more and more epic it is,” he says. “’Cause 2020, I think it’s unanimous, we’re in agreement: we’re like, ‘This is going down in history.’ And with this whole COVID, and the state of America now socially, they’re going to talk about it.”

For now the couple is still basking in the moment and looking forward to welcoming their baby in November.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple and thank you for giving Black people a sense of joy and inspiration in the middle of such challenging times!