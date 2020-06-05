HBCUs4BlackLives Protest To Take Place In Atlanta Saturday

Today marks the eighth day demonstrations have taken place in all 50 states across the country in protest of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and police brutality in general, and efforts show no sign of letting up. Tomorrow, an HBCU protest will be taking place in Atlanta to give the youth a chance to share their thoughts on the current state of affairs in our country.

#HBCUs4BlackLives: Centering Our Youth is focused on doing just that, allowing young Black men and women to take center stage when it comes to their sentiments and solutions surrounding racism, police brutality, and other forms of systemic oppression they face in the capital of Georgia. And after the outrage that occurred in response to the incident that last weekend when two Atlanta students were drug out of their car and tazed, it’s clear residents of the city have something to say. The peaceful protest will take place at 3pm at Cleopas R. Johnson Park. National Action Network Youth Director Mary Pat Hector and former Mister HBCU Jauan T. Durbin will lead the gathering.

As most of us have seen from news coverage and civilian imagery and video circulated on social media, the majority of individuals protesting are in their teens and early 20s, making a protest centered on the voice of the youth particularly fitting. Atlanta is also home to four historically Black colleges and universities: Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and the Morehouse School of Medicine. In the state of Georgia, there are an additional six HBCUs:, Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, Paine College (August), Morris Brown College, Interdenominational Theological Center, and Savannah State University.

If you want to provide resources for the rally such as water or transportation you can text 404-857-4230.

If you can’t protest but still want to get involved in other ways, see this article here.