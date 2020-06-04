Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against “AGT” Producers And NBC, Says She Was Threatened For Whistleblowing
The saga between actress and host Gabrielle Union and the NBC’s show “America’s Got Talent,” is far from over.
Recently, we reported that NBC and AGT producers, Fremantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, found no evidence of racial bias despite Union’s claims that she had witnessed or experienced several instances of racism and sexism on the set of AGT.
She claimed Simon Cowell’s smoking made her sick for months, that Jay Leno’s joke about Asians went unchecked and Union said there was extensive direction about her hair with the suggestion that some of her choices were “too Black.”
But according to a new report from Variety, the matter has yet to be resolved.
Union filed a harassment complaint in the state of California against the producers and the network.
She also raised a new allegation that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy threatened her over speaking out against racism on set.
Union’s attorney Bryan Freedman filed the complaint with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).
The nature of Telegdy’s threat was not clear and NBC, Fremantle, and Simon Cowell have yet to issue a statement on the new complaint.
Freedman speaking about NBC’s recent expressed support for #BlackLivesMatter, said:
“When Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ NBC did not ‘stand’ with her in ‘outrage at acts of racism. Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved. Rather, NBC stood against her and directed its “outrage” at Ms. Union for whistleblowing about the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC on ‘America’s Got Talent’…in sharp contrast to NBC’s recent statement on race, what was truly an “outrage” was the fact that Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, actually threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show. There is no place for this type of racial bullying in the workplace, and it is going to take more than a Tweet from NBC to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free from racism.”