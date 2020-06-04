Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against “AGT” Producers And NBC, Says She Was Threatened For Whistleblowing

The saga between actress and host Gabrielle Union and the NBC’s show “America’s Got Talent,” is far from over.

Recently, we reported that NBC and AGT producers, Fremantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, found no evidence of racial bias despite Union’s claims that she had witnessed or experienced several instances of racism and sexism on the set of AGT.

She claimed Simon Cowell’s smoking made her sick for months, that Jay Leno’s joke about Asians went unchecked and Union said there was extensive direction about her hair with the suggestion that some of her choices were “too Black.”

But according to a new report from Variety, the matter has yet to be resolved.

Union filed a harassment complaint in the state of California against the producers and the network.

She also raised a new allegation that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy threatened her over speaking out against racism on set.

Union’s attorney Bryan Freedman filed the complaint with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

The nature of Telegdy’s threat was not clear and NBC, Fremantle, and Simon Cowell have yet to issue a statement on the new complaint.

Freedman speaking about NBC’s recent expressed support for #BlackLivesMatter, said: