Travis McMichael, Ahmaud Arbery’s Killer, Used The N-Word Over His Body As He Lay Dying

The white man who shot and murdered Ahmaud Arbery reportedly uttered the n-word over his dead body, according to a Georgia Bureau Investigator who testified during a preliminary hearing on Thursday, NBC News reports.

The information was also shared by Arbery’s family attorney S. Lee Merrit in a series of tweets.

Special agent Richard Dial gave his account, revealing that William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who recorded the video and was later arrested in connection with Abrery’s death, told Dial he heard Travis McMichael say “f—–ng N-word” moments after firing the fatal shot. The information was told to Dial during a May 13 interview.

Bryan, 50, along with father-son duo Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested last month after Arbery was senselessly killed on February 23 while jogging in a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood.

The McMichaels were arrested on May 7, the same week the video of Arbery’s death went viral, prompting the arrest. Speculation and curiosity instantly accumulated around the person behind the camera, exploring ulterior motives. Bryan, who initially distanced himself away from any involvement, was arrested two weeks later on May 22. The McMichaels were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and Bryan was charged with felony murder and attempted false imprisonment.

Dial gave the testimony as the prosecution presented its case, the defense team laying out his belief that Arbery was targeted and pursued. Dial also says the evidence shows Arbery was hit with the McMicahels’ truck prior to his death. Body camera footage also showed a Confederate flag sticker on the toolbox of McMichael’s truck, Dial shared.

“I believe Mr. Arbery was being pursued, and he ran till he couldn’t run anymore, and it was turn his back to a man with a shotgun or fight with his bare hands against the man with the shotgun. He chose to fight. … I believe Mr. Arbery’s decision was to just try to get away, and when he felt like he could not escape he chose to fight,” he said according to documentation obtained by CNN.

Dial believes Arbery was set up to be part of an elaborate and detailed chase that resulted in the loss of his life.

The GBI agent believes other evidence around the McMicahels also suggests the crime was race based, as investigators discovered the n-word was used by one of the McMichaels on social media.

Investigators reportedly found that in an Instagram message, they saw a reply stating things would be better if someone would have “blown that N-word’s head off,” Dial testified. “Dial did not say to whom McMichael might have been referring and was not asked for more,” CNN reports.