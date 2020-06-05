Dads Suffer From Postpartum Depression Too

During my daughter’s first newborn check-up, her pediatrician handed me a questionnaire to complete that gauged my postpartum depression risk factors. She explained the causes of postpartum depression and then turned to my husband and told him that he was potentially at risk as well.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that one in seven fathers (14 percent) in the United States experience depression following the birth of a child. The study also found that between three and six months postpartum, the risk of fathers falling into depression rises to 1 in 4 (25 percent.)

“That’s more than twice the rate of depression we usually see in men,” the study’s lead author, James F. Paulson, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology at Old Dominion University told Parents. “The fact that so many expecting and new dads go through it makes it a significant public-health concern—one that physicians and mental-health providers have largely overlooked.”

While it’s common knowledge that pregnancy and childbirth result in a fluctuation in a woman’s hormones that can result in depression, psychologists believe that dads experience hormonal changes as well.

“Everyone knows that mothers’ hormones change a lot during and after pregnancy,” Dr. Scott Bea explained in a mental health feature for the Cleveland Clinic. “But there’s evidence that fathers also experience real changes in their hormone levels after a baby is born,” he explains.

A variety of factors can contribute to postpartum depression in fathers, also referred to as paternal postnatal depression — including sleep deprivation, increased pressure to provide, and economic strain, just to name a few. Postpartum depression is treatable, but the first step is to recognize the signs, which can be difficult for already sleep-deprived moms as they struggle to adjust to their new normal. Here are some of the signs.

Irritability, anger, aggression

One way that paternal postnatal depression manifests is through increased irritability, anger, and aggression. You may notice that your partner has a shorter fuse, appears to constantly have a chip on his shoulder, is more easily offended or is more likely to last out than prior to your child’s birth.

Risky and impulsive behavior

Another tell-tale sign of PPND is a sudden urge to indulge in risky behavior such as gambling, alcohol, or drugs. As with regular depression, those who suffer from postpartum depression may try to escape their feelings of hopelessness and despair by using destructive behaviors to distract themselves.

Sadness, hopelessness, and overwhelmed

Men who suffer from postpartum depression may also display some more traditional symptoms of depression such as sorrow and hopelessness. They may appear overwhelmed by simple daily tasks, withdraw from taking part in caring for the new baby and feel fatigued often. They may also self-isolate, emotionally distancing themselves from family and friends.