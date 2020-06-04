Whoopi Goldberg Entered The Chat To Collect Drew Brees Over His Comments On Kneeling During The National Anthem

Drew Brees, a newly formed poster boy for white privilege, really was on one on Wednesday when he was asked about the repeated killings of Black people due to state-sanctioned violence, as well as the protests as police violence continues to swell.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” the New Orleans Saints quarterback said. “Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played, and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place.”

“Every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag, and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about, and in many cases, it brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed,” Brees said. “Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ’60s, and everyone, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not. We still have a long way to go, but I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Several athletes swooped in immediately to call out Brees for his defiance, when it is evidently and painfully clear at this point, that Kaepernick’s peaceful protest was not based on the flag.

Among the most prominent voices were NBA star LeBron James, and NFL star Richard Sherman.

As a white man who makes millions off of throwing a pigskin around in a city where Black people make up the majority, it is really really astounding how unaware he is.

Early Thursday morning, he released a statement where he apologized for his offensive comments.

His apology still does not specifically state that kneeling for equality is a vital and important protest gesture. And sports figures are still calling him out. Philadelphia Sixers forward Tobias Harris, had this to say. And New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers also got it active on Twitter. Whoopi Goldberg had time on Thursday morning and issued a video note to Brees where she infused history with reality. “This is a note to Drew Brees. I saw what you said, and I was kind of taken aback, because you see my father and my grandfather both fought in World War 1 and World War 2,” the actress and co-host of The View began.

“And couldn’t vote in this country they fought for this country but couldn’t vote in this country. So the privilege that one has when once says “my grandfather’s fought for the freedom”, always knocks me out because so did my father and grandfather and we didn’t have the freedom to vote but we lived here so we fought for it.”

“So when you say, people disrespecting the flag, I just need you to understand your family fighting for the rights in the country and my family fighting for the same rights in this country did not equal the same treatment. You can connect getting on a knee, if you want to, with the military but that’s not what this is about,” she continued. This is about the promise of America that all of our fathers and grandfathers fought for, that only some of us have recognized and reaped the rewards of. I still think you’re a hell of a football player.”

So the question also remains—with so many of the NFL owners and players blatantly ignoring the plight of Black people, are we really still watching the games next season? I hope not.