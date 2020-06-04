“I Know You Know That Black Lives Matter”: Meghan Markle Makes Her Most Political Statement Yet In Graduation Speech

Meghan Markle, 38, addressed the graduating class of her former high school in Los Angeles with an emotional speech that sought to grapple with the continued unimaginable loss of Black lives.

Speaking to camera, she spoke openly to the grad Immaculate Heart High, often fighting back tears.

“As we’ve all seen over the last week, in our country, and in our state, and in our hometown of LA, has been absolutely devastating,” she began. “And I realized the only wrong thing to say, is to say nothing.”

Meghan than called on our newest ancestor’s whose lives were senselessly taken by the hands of police officers.

“George Floyd‘s life mattered and Breonna Taylor‘s life mattered and Philando Castile‘s life mattered and Tamir Rice‘s life mattered and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”

“Stephon Clark, his life mattered.”

Meghan, who is bi-racial and was raised by her Black mother in Los Angeles, has journeyed deep into a newfound awakening it seems, even as she struggles to find the words of what to say in these difficult times.

“Always remember to put other’s needs above your own fears,” she recalled, remembering a teacher who urged her to place that message in her heart before she embarked upon a volunteer effort during her time at Immaculate Heart.

“So, the first thing I want to say to you is that I’m sorry. I am so sorry, that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present,” she continued.

She also recounted the Los Angeles riots which occurred when Meghan was around 11 or 12, which was “also triggered by a senseless act of racism.”

“I remember the curfew and I remember rushing back home and on that drive home seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke billow out of buildings and seeing people run out of buildings carrying bags and looting and I remember seeing men in the back of a van just holding guns and rifles. And I remember pulling up to the house and seeing the tree that had always been there completely charred. And those memories don’t go away.”

She voiced sympathy for the teens who are now grappling with the same realities almost 30 years later.

“I am sorry that in a way, we have not gotten the world in a place that you deserve it to be.”

Meghan expressed that she feels there is hope, and encouraged the students to take their skills and help their communities rebuild.

“Because when the foundation is broken, so are we. You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice. You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to. Because most of you are 18 or you’re going to turn 18 you are going to vote. You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do. Because with as diverse and vibrant and open-minded as I know the teachings in immaculate heart are, I know you know that black lives matter. So I am already excited for what you are going to do in the world, you are equipped, you are ready, we need you and you are prepared.”

“I am so proud to call each of you a fellow alumni, and I am so eager to see what you’re going to do. Please know that I am cheering you on all along the way. I am exceptionally proud of you and I’m wishing you a huge congratulations on today, the start of all the impact you’re going to make in the world as the leaders we all deeply crave,” she concluded.

According to a friend of Meghan’s who spoke with Newsweek, she delivered the speech off the top of her head.

“As you can probably tell, it’s pretty raw and she spoke without notes,” the friend said. But she’s been having lots of conversations about the issue before filming.”

The friend also shared that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry are “having private calls with community figures about everything, so I’m sure that helped form her view.”

Thank you Meghan for speaking up and infusing truth to power!