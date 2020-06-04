Too Little, Too Late? Trina Apologizes For Likening Protestors To Animals

Recently, we compiled a list of the wild, tone deaf, antiBlack and outright ridiculous things Black celebrities had been saying in the midst of the protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd and other Black victims of police brutality.

At the time of publication, rapper Trina hadn’t said what she did to cause an uproar in the community.A

As we reported earlier, in a discussion with Trick Daddy, Trina said, “They need to make the curfew at 6 pm to 6 am, that’s how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets … acting like they escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m., so the streets can be nice and clean.”

Later, in the same conversation, she told Trick that she’s not scared of being pulled over or abused by the police because she has her license, registration and insurance.

As you can imagine, likening Black people to animals—a trope that has frequently been employed by White people—didn’t land well with the Black community.

Even some of Trina’s most loyal fans announced that they were ready to cut ties with the Miami rapper.

“Me, in my Trina’s world, I’m automatically speaking for Black people. I am the Black people. I am Black people. That’s who I’m speaking for and I’m not going to say Black people are animals. But I didn’t say that, ‘Hey, my Black people or all of my people.’ I’m not talking to you. Not the protestors that are trying to make change. And this is why, the day after, when I spoke to the commissioner, I said to Trick, well, I learned a lot more about what’s really happening… Because I’m trying to understand what’s the solution. What is the answer to everything that’s happening and it’s more than just in the streets or people doing whatever. It’s the commissioners, it’s the governors, the mayors, it’s the chief of police. I had no idea of that so now I’m understanding that. And these are the people that has to protect the cities. So now these are the people you want to talk to, you want answers from. You want change. That’s just what I was speaking from. Not a store, not nobody’s fancy car. None of that. I don’t care about that. I’m just speaking from where I felt…things that I saw. I’m not calling nobody’s color or anything. The gap was, I didn’t say Black people, my people. And I would never say that or call Black people animals. Or any name. I am a Black person. I must be an animal. I must be the same person. I mean, that’s not who I am.”

Honestly, I don’t know what Trina could have said to make this better. Sadly, this apology is still so far from it.

You can take a listen in the video below.