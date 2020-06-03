“I Don’t Always Wake Up On The Enlightened Side” Lauren London And Jada Pinkett Smith On How Gun Violence Affects Women

This week on “Red Table Talk,” the women tackled gun violence and specifically the way it affects women.

The episode was pre-recorded before social distancing orders were put in place across the nation and before the nation began responding to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Still, Jada connected the issue to what we’re seeing in the news today.

“As we are witnessing our black men being murdered in the streets, very rarely do we talk about the women who are left behind grief-stricken and shattered. George Floyd has a six-year-old daughter, a sister, a girlfriend. Ahmaud Arbery [has] a mother, a sister. Both men have countless heartbroken women – aunts, cousins, friends – in their lives who love them. We are dedicating this Red Table Talk to how gun violence affects women.

Nearly 1 million women alive today have reported being shot. The beautiful Breonna Taylor was struck by eight bullets while sleeping in her own home.”

Jada sat down with Lauren London to speak about the impact of losing her partner Nipsey Hussle, raising two sons since his passing, healing, and using her story to help others who know the specific trauma she’s experienced.

Jada: So you’re raising two black boys. As a mother, what are some of your precautions or some of your messaging?

Lauren: What I instill in them is more about the police. How to handle yourself when you get pulled over. That’s more of my education, protecting them being Black men in America.

Jada: When would you say was the first time that you can remember that you were affected by gun violence?

Lauren: Just growing up in LA, in the area that I was around. In high school, a lot of the boys were in gangs, and I remember that a lot of our friends, by summertime they were gone. They had transitioned from gun violence. So you kind of got… I don’t want to say numb, but used to hearing it.

Jada: I think for me, it was kind of like middle school, high school. It just became, unfortunately, like a norm.

Lauren: But even going to like a party in high school…

Jada: You were putting your life on the line.

Lauren: And you always…knew where the exit was because at any time…

Jada: Something could jump off. Especially house parties…

Lauren: That’s traumatizing. To be 16 years old, having to be on guard when you go into a party.

Jada: You just get used to figuring out how to keep yourself safe in these environments… Most of us grow up in war zones. And I did not even realize that until my life changed. When I started to look at how my kids were growing up versus me. But that’s not their reality.”

Lastly, Lauren London spoke about grieving Nipsey and how stories from fans help her cope.

“I love to meet people that Nip has really inspired, because it feels like he’s still here – even though he is in a way. But it’s like his purpose, that was completely outside of any of us…He’s touching people still, and I find that when I run into people that tell me how he’s changed their lives, what they’re doing with their life right now, like it fills me up. He would have loved to hear that, you know?

For me, what’s really been important is like connecting with God and that’s been a struggle because something horrible happens in your eyes and you’re like, ‘How God?’…It’s not easy, I don’t always wake up on the enlightened side of the bed, you know, and the days that I don’t, I let myself because I’m human… I’m gentle with myself. I find things that matter, and so I try to live with a purpose. When I’m having a bad day, I meditate. I go within.”

Later Jada sat with peace advocate Erica Ash and lastly two women who were the victims of gun violence, one through a presumed random gang initiation and another at the hands of an intimate partner.