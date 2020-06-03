“Run Them Over:” Audio Leaks Of NYPD Officers Telling Police To Shoot And Mow Down Protesters

As protests continue in New York City and other cities across the nation stemming from the senseless murders of Black men and women, leaked audio from a New York City Police Department police scanner radio suggest that officers within the department have been encouraging their peers to use violence against protesters.

In the audio, which was obtained by TMZ, one officer can be overheard saying that his car was surrounded by protesters near Albany and Dean in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. A voice on the scanner responds, “Run them over.”

In a separate incident on that same day, another officer can be heard calling in to describe a scene of protesters marching towards the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn before a voice comes on and tells cops to “Shoot those motherf—ers.”

Of course, law enforcement sources have tried to explain away the audio, stating that several police radios have gone missing over the past several days and suggesting that the comments may not have been made by officers. However, the recent violent acts made by the NYPD against protesters do not make it hard to believe that an officer said these things.

Over the past several days, members of the New York City Police Department have pulled their guns out on protesters and NYPD SUVs rammed into a crowd of protesters.

In a press conference following the SUV incident, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio came down on protesters as well as officers for the roles played in the potentially dangerous incident.

“Look, I’ve seen that video, and I’ve obviously heard about a number of other instances – it’s inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers,” de Blasio said. “”It’s clear that a different element has come into play here who are trying to hurt police officers and trying to damage their vehicles, and if a police officer is [in] that situation they have to get out that situation.”

He continued:

“The video was upsetting, and I wish the officers hadn’t done that. But I also understood that they didn’t start the situation. The situation was started by a group of protesters converging on a police vehicle, attacking that vehicle, it’s unacceptable.”