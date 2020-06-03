“I Don’t Know If I’m Going To Have A Career After This, But F–k That”: John Boyega’s Powerful Speech Will Leave You In Tears

Actor John Boyega took to the streets of his his hometown Londong, just like he proclaimed he would, delivering a profound speech at London’s Hyde Park, speaking with raw emotion from the heart on Wednesday.

“Black lives have always mattered,” Boyega said into the microphone. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting.”

Thousands of people gathered to march surrounding the unjustified and repeated killings of Black men, Black women and Black gender-non conforming persons.

‘We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin,” he said. “We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.” Lawrence was a Black British teenager who was killed in a racially motivated attack in 1993.

“I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f–k that,” the 28-year-old Star Wars actor said.

“Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process,” he continued while fighting back tears. “We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”

“Every black person understands and realizes the first time you are reminded that you are black,” Boyega added, occasionally stopping to fight back tears during the speech. “You remember. Every black person in here remembers when another person reminded you that you were black.”

“So none of you out there, all those protesters on the other side, protesting against what we want to do, protesting against what we want to try and achieve, burn you, this is so vital.”

“I need you to understand how painful this s–t is. I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that your race means nothing and that isn’t the case anymore, that was never the case anymore.” “It is very, very important that we keep control of this movement, and we make this as peaceful as possible,” he added. “They want us to mess up.” He saved one of his most emotional displays towards the end when he called on Black men to hold and protect Black women.