50 Cent Attempts To Call Gayle And Oprah Out For So-Called Silence Regarding The Murder Of George Floyd

Curtis “50 Cen”t reignited his beef with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Monday when he took aim at the best friend duo for perceived silence on the murder of George Floyd on Twitter.

In the tweet, Jackson shared a missing poster that featured an image of King and Winfrey, which read:

“Missing: Last seen tearing down black men, but nowhere to be found when it comes to the murder of Greg Floyd or any injustice directed at black men.”

The most obvious issue with this post is that 50 called George “Greg,” but the other issue is that he seems to be picking a fight with Oprah just because he’s in the mood to fight since Oprah has addressed George’s death on at least two occasions.

“I’ve been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment. I haven’t been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head. It’s there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day. While pouring coffee, lacing my shoes, and taking a breath, I think: He doesn’t get to do this,” Oprah wrote in a tweet days before 50’s post. “And now the video from the other angle of two other officers pinning him down. My heart sinks even deeper. His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us he had a giant soul. If the largeness of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul.#GeorgeFloyd: We speak your name. But this time we will not let your name just be a hashtag. Your spirit is lifted by the cries of all of us who call for justice in your name.”

Gayle has also spoken out; however, it appears that she may have possibly done so after 50 Cent’s post.

“It was a week of pain, Billy, to be honest with you, and then we go into a weekend of just real soul-crushing, searing kind of pain, and I think it’s because we saw it. We saw it in person, we saw George Floyd lose his life right before us and it’s the callousness of the way that it happened,” Gayle said in an interview with Extra. “He had his hand in his pocket, which is a universal sign of, ‘I am so comfortable’… I think I have to stop looking at the video because the video is too painful.”

She went on to discuss how heartbreaking it was to hear George cry out for his mother in his final moments.

“His life is slipping away, he is calling for his mama… his mother died two years ago. He’s crying for his mother… the most primal instinct we have because everybody knows that’s what your mother does, because she protects you.”

Perhaps 50 should use that energy to inspire change instead of trolling Oprah and Gayle.