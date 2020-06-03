Dear Trina, Your License And Registration Won’t Save You From Racism And Oppression

Logging on to the internet every morning has been like sticking a wet finger into an electrical socket or purposefully placing your hand on the fire.

It is a scary practice, not knowing if you’re going to be a witness to an unsolicited beating, or a death at the hands of police or vigilantes. It is also the anxiety of not knowing if your favorite celebrity or influencer has decided to log onto the internet, or use their respective platforms, to perpetrate ideals based in anti-Blackness, colorism, and white supremacy.

On Wednesday that happened to me as I saw Trina was being dragged over recent comments she made on the radio, repeating mantras used by those who honor respectability politics and “whatabout-ism” ideals which contribute to where we find ourselves in present day.

Miami, Trina’s hometown, is like every other major city, has taken to the streets over the last week to protest the death of George Floyd, a Black unarmed man killed by an officer who knelt on his neck during his arrest. In the streets of Miami-Dade County, some have used their anger and frustration to destroy property. But that is in no way equal to a human life. And the concerns of protecting property over that ideal is tired and exhausting.

“They need to make the curfew at 6 pm to 6 am, that’s how I feel,” Trina said during a portion of the interview. The curfew for Miami-Dade county is currently in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets … acting like they escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m., so the streets can be nice and clean.”

Trick Daddy, who is her co-host, mentor and frequent collaborator, attempts multiple times to help Trina to understand that everything, especially when it comes to Black life, is nuanced. He reminds her that many people are out of work, tired and frustrated.

But to no avail, most of those points miss Trina. She brings up her brother’s 2013 murder, to convey that she understands the depths of pain, but still sits firmly in her point.

“We can’t bring back nobody lives that has been taken away, whether it’s from the police or the hands of another civilian,” she continued. “We cannot bring them back. You cannot pump life back into them at all. I can’t bring back my little brother’s life, his life was taken by the hands of a man, a black man.”

In another heated exchange Trina explains that she won’t be a victim of police brutality if she’s ever pulled over because she has a valid license and registration. Respectability won’t save your life Trina and it won’t save any person who lives in a Black body. Colonization continues to enslave our minds, even if our physical bodies are without chains.

I have to say my personal disappointment with Trina is at capacity here.

Like many of us, I was first introduced by Trina when she appeared on Trick Daddy’s 1998 hit Naan, followed by so many others. But what really made me have warm feelings for the rapper was when my line sisters and I danced to Told Y’all at my probate when I crossed the burning sands to enter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The moment is still in my top 10 #BlackGirlMagic experiences. That nostalgia has to be let go and released after this event.

But her words during her radio show this week reminded me that I, fell for the thinly veiled and problematic worship of celebrity. We all do this and I got got…again.

Pretty soon the phrase “Damn Trina” began trending on Twitter.

Since that time Trina has come to her own defense via Twitter, but it’s definitely doing her way more harm than good.

The argument has leaked over into a debate between Trina and former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha, who asked rapper Khai, Trina’s arch enemy to come gather Trina for her comments.

Trina also re-tweeted past anti-Black statements Maskia made to drive her point home.

Just—whew-chee-lay! And we’re only at mid-day.