Black Trans Woman Brutally Beaten In Minnesota By A Mob Of Cis-gendered Men And Women

In the very city that sparked a revival in the fight against systemic oppression, racial injustice, and police brutality, a Black transgendered woman by the name of Iyanna Dior was brutally beaten by a mob of 15 to 30 cis-gendered men and women — mostly men.

According to witnesses, the attack, which took place on June 1 and was captured on film, began after a small fender bender. In addition to the large group that proceeded to jump Iyanna, a crowd looked on as the beating occurred.

In a Facebook post addressing the incident, Iyanna told supporters that she’s okay physically, adding that she needs time to work through the whole ordeal.

“Just Need Some Time To Process Everything That’s Going On,” she wrote. “Thanks To Everyone Reaching Out Making Sure I’m Ok ❤️ Imma Talk Real Soon.”

Many public figures have spoken out in support of Iyanna — including Janet Mock and Ryan Destiny.

Abounding Prosperity Inc, a Texas-based organization with a mission of addressing disparities in the Black community, released a statement on the assault.

“We at Abounding Prosperity, Inc. are deeply saddened, angered and disgusted at the images in the recent video of another black transgender woman being brutally attacked by a mob of black men and women at a convenience store in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” the statement read. “At a time when many Americans, not just Black Americans, are marching, protesting, and rioting over the brutality of Black men in this country face at the hands of law enforcement, we witness the same brutality being inflicted by black men and women on its own.”

“It is not acceptable for groups of people to stand by and watch and record and individual being attacked and beaten by a group of people and do nothing. If we truly want to enact change, then that change must start within our own community towards each other,” the statement went on. “If we want Black Lives to Matter, then All Black Lives Must Matter, including Black Trans Lives Matter.”

We send our prayers and well wishes to Iyanna during this difficult time.