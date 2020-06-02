“We Have To Be Ok With Being Uncomfortable” Eve On How The Protests Have Impacted Her Interracial Marriage

The whole nation is having the tried and true conversations about race again. And while most of us dialoguing with people of a different race are speaking to people outside of our homes, rapper Eve, who is married to Max Cooper, a White man, is having those conversations in house.

During an episode of “The Talk,” Eve said the protests following the murder of George Floyd have provided the opportunity to have some difficult but necessary conversations with her husband.

She said, “I am in an interracial relationship. I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I’ve ever had, and vice-versa with my husband. But, at the same time, it’s a beautiful thing, because…I don’t know his life through his eyes. He doesn’t know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand…but we have to be okay with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.”

Eve shared that looking at some of the protests, she is hopeful and inspired.

“There are some people that are having beautiful peaceful protests, with their fists in the air…and all different colors and genders, all together, on one knee, wanting to get past this. That’s what actually keeps me from getting too emotional.” Eve adds, “We are under rock bottom. The only thing we can do now is to build up.”

You can watch her comments in the video below.

This full segment of “The Talk@Home,” will air on Wednesday, June 3 at 2PM ET/1PM PT.