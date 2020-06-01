Deyjah Harris Says Black Community Needs To Stop Protecting Child Molesters…Claps Back At Someone Who Said Now Is Not The Time

Chile Deyjah Harris has something to say. And from what she’s done in the past, I’m here for the rare opinions she offers the world about the way she sees it.

She publicly scolded the adult men who was lusting after a picture of her when she was 17-years-old. She quietly let the world know she didn’t appreciate her father speaking on her body the way he did. And earlier this year, she discussed the importance of protecting your mental health.

Over the weekend, Harris had some other thoughts she wanted to share with the public. This time, she wanted to speak about the silence surrounding child molestation in the Black community.

She wrote, “Ok im so tired of how the black community doesn’t speak up on the things that happens in the family……………stop protecting [the] men and women that touch children!!!!!”

Sadly, because of our community’s outrage regarding the murder of George Floyd, someone responded to the tweet, saying that this was the wrong time for her to be discussing this. Although his response has since been deleted, we can still what Deyjah wrote.

“WHAT DO YOU MEAN [THIS] ISN’T THE TIME MARI? I can’t believe youd even say such a thing. Everytime is a time to protect all black children…man some of y’all are really f*cked up. It aint no ‘we’ll address this later’ ARE YOU KIDDING!?! We can talk about IT ALL RIGHT NOW…”

It’s sad she had to defend this. But then again, I’m not entirely surprised. There are some people in our community who only believe #BlackLivesMatter applies to them specifically. Or they think it’s only applicable when a Black man has been killed. It’s not. Black Lives Matter all the time, regardless of what’s happening in the world.

And it’s never a bad time to speak about protecting the next generation of Black folks.