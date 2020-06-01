Do Issa And Lawrence Make You Happy? And Other Questions From Last Night’s Episode Of “Insecure”

I don’t know if you’ve heard but the country is literally on fire right now. Last night, the White House went dark in a clear sign that let the world know they have no intention of addressing the feelings of despair people are feeling as a result of the racial injustice in this country. If it’s one thing I’m grateful for during this time though, it’s the way Black people are coming together to be a support system for one another. And that was true, even for the good people over at “Insecure”

The show is about Black life, made for Black people. So before the show aired, the creators issued a statement.

I appreciated not only the sincerity and thought put into the words but the episode that followed.

Check out the highlights on the following pages.