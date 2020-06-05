Career Arguments That Are Inevitable To Have With Your Parents

I imagine it’s pretty weird being the parent of someone in their twenties or thirties today. A major shift occurred in the way that we perceive careers, the pacing of careers, and the types of careers that are out there somewhere between the time of the baby boomers hay day and now. Most of my friends have jobs that their parents just don’t understand, at all. It’s often a point of tension. They want to share victories with their parents, and their parents just don’t meet their enthusiasm. It’s not like most parents over the age of 65 understand the significance of having your Twitter account “verified” or having a Facebook page with a huge following share one of your posts. It can be tough for older generations to get how that computes into money. In the same breath, sometimes my peers are hurt because their parents don’t sympathize with them enough over the losses because those, too, seem like…nothing. Trying to talk to my parents about my career is tough. I’ve never quite felt they were proud of me. But the truth is that they probably just don’t understand my path. Here are career arguments millennials have with their parents often.

Followers aren’t money

I know that having millions of followers on a social media account can turn into money through paid sponsorships and ads. And I know that, for that reason, every new 100 followers is a real step towards money and a win! But my parents look at me like I’m speaking in a foreign language when I try to explain to them how A leads to B leads to money in the bank.