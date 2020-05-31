George Floyd’s Brother Said His Conversation With Donald Trump ‘Was Hard’

George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd said he spoke with President Donald Trump and unfortunately the conversation didn’t leave him feeling hopeful. During a chat on MSNBC with Rev. Al Sharpton yesterday (May 30), Floyd said the talk with Trump felt rushed and “fast.”

“He didn’t give me an opportunity to even speak,” Floyd said. “It was hard. I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept, like, pushing me off, like ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.'”

Despite the conversation not going the way he wished, he made it clear how he felt about his brother’s killing.

“And I just told him, I want justice,” he continued. “I said that I couldn’t believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight.”

Floyd said he also spoke to President Elect Joe Biden in hopes of getting justice for his brother.

“I asked Vice President Biden — I never had to beg a man before — but I asked him, could he please, please get justice for my brother,” Floyd added. “I need it. I do not want to see him on a shirt just like the other guys. Nobody deserved that. Black folk don’t deserve that. We’re all dying,” he said. “Black lives matter.”

Floyd was killed last week after ex-officer Derek Chauvin kneeled into his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. Police were called on the suspicion that Floyd has used a counterfeit $20 bill. After five minutes of Chauvin kneeling into neck, Floyd became unresponsive. Floyd was subsequently fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Fiery protests have also been occurring in 22 cities across the country since last week including Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York City and Los Angeles.

Take a look at Floyd’s appearance below.