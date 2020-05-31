Atlanta Students Being Tazed And Dragged Out Of Their Car Is Causing Outrage On The Internet

Dozens of protests have broken out across the U.S after the unjust death of George Floyd who died after an officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest for almost nine minutes. After protests began in Minneapolis, the city where Floyd was killed, they began happening in other cities that have seen injustice like New York City, Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta and Chicago. Protests turned violent in Atlanta and rioting and looting followed. Things got so chaotic in the city that Mayor Keisha Bottoms enforced a 9:00 p.m curfew last night (May 30). The problem is that it wasn’t enforced until 9:13 p,m. After the curfew was in place, things became more chaotic and people were arrested for violating the curfew. A video of two students that reportedly attend Morehouse and Spelman being pulled out of their car unexpectedly during the choas has gone viral and the internet is demanding answers.

In a video circulating on social media, Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim are stopped, the car windows broken, tazed and dragged out of the vehicle they’re in and arrested for being out past the curfew. According to a tweet, Young had a seizure due to being tazed but this hasn’t been confirmed. A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for their bail.

“Tonight in Atlanta, GA around 9:30pm, Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim were wrongfully stopped and disrespected by Atlanta Police Department on their way home,” reads the GoFundMe page. “An alert about a 9 p.m curfew enforcement was sent to Atlanta residents at approximately 9:13pm. Police stopped them, broke the window to their car, tazed them, tackled them and arrested them. Two current Morehouse and Spelman students!!!! Help us get them out of jail. They did not deserve to be treated like this.”

Since last night, 71 people have been arrested in Atlanta since last night and 20 Atlanta Police Department vehicles have been damaged.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said the unrest will not be tolerated going forward.

“As we come back into today, we have an absolute zero-tolerance policy, zero,” Shields said during a press conference according to FOX. “There will be no lawlessness. It’s not about protesting anymore. It’s about saving our city. This is not who Atlanta is, and these folks who have come here thinking they are going to pull this crap are mistaken. Yes, you caught us off balance once, it will not happen twice.”

