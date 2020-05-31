Kendrick Sampson Hit With Batons And Rubber Bullets During Los Angeles Protests

Kendrick Sampson, known for his role on season three of Insecure, was injured while taking part in the protests in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon (May 30). While on the front lines of the demonstration he organized with his Build Initiative organization and Black Lives Matter, Sampson was not only hit with batons by Los Angeles Police Department officers but also hit with rubber bullets.

“They shot me four times already.” he said in an Instagram Live video. “I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton.”

He later tweeted that he was actually hit seven times with those rubber bullets.

“Glad y’all witnessed this,” he wrote on Twitter. “[Especially] the video of them actually targeting us. He didn’t try to ricochet the bullets of the ground-one tactic-he pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually got hit 7 times with rubber bullets and many batons. My boy has stitches.”

In a video on social media, Sampson is seen in front of a crowd of protesters having a screaming match with police officers and was hit repeatedly with a baton.

Protests have been taking place throughout the country due to the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The now ex-police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Riots have also occurred in Minneapolis, New York City and Atlanta.

“We did an event together — peaceful, powerful, talking about defunding the police, talking about building power in our communities and what that really looks like,” Sampson said according to Variety. “That’s what we were doing. We marched to the intersection at Fairfax, we were there for a bit. We closed it out with a chant.”