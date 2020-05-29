We Haven’t Forgotten You Breonna Taylor

Breonna Taylor, I want you to know that we haven’t forgotten you.

We owe you a response from the call your life made on us. We, the people, owe your family an indictment. As we shut our eyes and bear down, fearful of the flood from the imagery of your face, standing, proud, decorated and assured. Holding flowers we now place in your name. We cannot continue to look away from you.

America is not kind to women who look like you; the women with the earth tones.

America has raped and stolen from women who look like you; the women with the earth tones.

We have shifted our attention to our brothers, Ahmaud and George, leaving you alone, a terrible cyclical effect. We do not mean to leave you, we love our brothers and want them to be well. We do not always extend the same consideration to our sisters.

We, the living, are here on earth, touching ground that desperately needs scorching and replenishment. We have the privilege to set foot to stone, gravel and mud. To hold family members. To call a friend. We are living in transition as spring kisses summer, and warmer weather enables us to connect again.

Are we allowed to ask who you were outside of your death? Your life taken from you on March 13 in the quiet pace of twilight and daybreak. Did we use the same Palmer’s Cocoa Butter? What did your laugh sound like? And your family and loved ones, may their best memory of you never fade away. Our responsibility is to them too.

You look like every Black woman we have ever loved and lost. The Black women who love narrow, tall and wide, with a certainty of ingenuity. And even though Black women are forced to mule and kickstand in our places of work, worship, and even in our own homes, we burrow down and anchor our hearts to the causes and people we love, because that is just what Black women do.

This is where we evoke truth: There is no amount of money, or education, or privilege in our collective Blackness that would stop what happened to you, from happening to any one us; the women with the earth tones.

And maybe that is too maddening to accept. And maybe why it is so hard to acknowledge, write, read or speak. But one thing the we know of Blackness, is that it is grounded in truth.

I hope that wherever you are, that you can hear me. You are me and I am you.